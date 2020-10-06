Gujarat Covid tally nears 1.45 L

At present, the Ahmedabad civic body has 190 areas designated as micro containment zones in its city limits. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, despite adding over 150 cases on Monday, declared the least number of micro containment zones – three residential societies, comprising 55 households – till date.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Monday reported over 1,300 cases, taking the state’s tally to near 1.45 lakh. Mahisagar reported its eleventh Covid-19 fatality, while Surat reported five Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

The district of Ahmedabad has till date reported over 36,800 cases and more than 1,800 fatalities due to Covid-19.

On the other hand, a day after AMC took action against 240 residential apartments of Safal Parivesh in South West Zone of Jodhpur ward by declaring them all to be part of micro containment zone after residents refused to get tested, the residents had a change of heart, deciding to get tested.

Antigen testing activity was commenced by the AMC from Monday and all 240 households were removed from the micro containment zone.

