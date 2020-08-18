Gujarat Covid tally crosses 80,000: Number of discharged people exceeds fresh cases reported

Surat which continues to take the lead has now reported over 17,000 cases and reported its lowest single-day Covid-19 fatality -- 3, since July 11. (Representational)

As Gujarat crossed 80,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday, the number of patients discharged on a single day exceeded the number of new cases. Half of Monday’s new cases were reported from Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Ahmedabad, which has reported over 28,000 cases till now, reporting 158 new cases and three Covid-19 deaths on Monday, currently has 232 areas declared as micro-containment zones, of which the west and north-west zone have reported the maximum cases as on date.

Surat which continues to take the lead has now reported over 17,000 cases and reported its lowest single-day Covid-19 fatality — 3, since July 11.

While the Surat Municipal Corporation limit sees maximum cases reported in the age group of 41-50 years, most of the Covid-19 fatalities are, however, reported in the age group of 51-70 years.

Bhavnagar and Rajkot continue to report a surge in cases with the two districts’ tally at over 2,100 and 4,000 respectively. The fatalities in these two districts too continue to rise, with Bhavnagar reporting two Covid-19 deaths for the second consecutive day and two patients succumbing to the infection in Rajkot too.

Smaller districts of Panchmahal, Kutch and Dahod have added an average of 300 to 400 cases this month.

