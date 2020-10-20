Gujarat covid tally crosses 1.61 lakh: Lowest single-day surge recorded in 3 months

“We are seeing that the more we are testing, the more we are seeing an increased test positivity rate but our OPD numbers have reduced," said Jamnagar collector Ravi Shankar. (Representational)

Recording the lowest single-day surge in nearly three months, Gujarat’s tally reached 1.61 lakh, while eight others succumbed to the disease across the state.

With central health ministry observing that the municipal corporation areas of Jamnagar and Junagadh indicating an emerging hotspot region, and higher test positivity rate in the state, Ravi Shankar, Jamnagar collector, said, “We are seeing that the more we are testing, the more we are seeing an increased test positivity rate but our OPD numbers have reduced. We were once testing around 3,400 a day… our strategy is to encourage people to opt for home isolation… our test positivity rate is at round 7 per cent now.”

In Jamnagar, on Sunday, the collector also declared 55 areas as containment zones, 46 of which were from the municipal corporation areas.

Surat’s tally crossed 34,000-mark with an addition of 227 new cases on Monday. The rural parts of Surat which has seen more cases compared to that of other rural areas, and had as many as 1,600 active cases as on October 1, now has around 1,000 active cases, according to district collector Dhaval Patel.

In Rajkot, according to the district collector, nearly 67% of total beds, including private and government hospitals, are vacant at present. Over a 1,000 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

