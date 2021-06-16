Gujarat Covid numbers decline: 352 new cases, 4 deaths in a day

As many as 1.87 lakh first doses were given to those aged between 18-44 years on Tuesday.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 352 new Covid-19 cases while four others succumbed to the infection.

The fatality at present stands at a pre-second wave level of early March when single digit deaths were being reported from the state, as per the daily health bulletin.

Over 60,000 tests were conducted across the state, pegging the day’s test positivity rate at around 0.5 per cent. With over 1,000 patients discharged on Tuesday, the state currently has 8,800-odd active patients.

The tribal district of Dang, which saw as many 39 cases in a single day on April 29, the highest daily surge for the district till date, and was seeing effects of the second wave surge as of late May, has not reported a single new case of Covid-19 since June 11.

Ahmedabad district — including city and rural jurisdictions — recorded fewer than 50 new Covid-19 cases while Surat district added another 71 new cases.

A total of 2.08 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state till date, including one crore first doses given to those aged above 45 years in the state.

