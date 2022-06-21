As Covid-19 cases rise in state, Gujarat High Court on alert

With Gujarat reporting 217 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, and Ahmedabad 97, the Gujarat High Court is now looking at curtailing crowding in courtrooms.

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, during court proceedings on Monday, remarked on the overall spike in Covid-19 cases in the state in the past one week. Hearing a contempt matter for which several people had gathered in the courtroom, the Chief Justice questioned why the courtroom was full of people.

After an advocate responded that they were members of a petitioner-association, Chief Justice Kumar remarked, “Please tell them, now Covid-19 is on the rise and the state has enforced Covid protocols. We are not supposed to congregate like this, until and unless they are accused…Let one or two representatives be there, (for the rest) please ask them to go…Now slightly (Covid) is on the rise and these premises should not become a ground for that (further increase in cases).”

Meanwhile, Gujarat High Court judges and advocates gathered at the High Court campus lawns on Tuesday to celebrate International Yoga Day.