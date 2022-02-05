Gujarat: Fatalities continue well after peak of third wave

Gujarat reported 6,097 new cases Friday as against more than 7,600 cases registered a day before. However, the number of deaths consistently remains more than 30 since January 28, with 35 fatalities Friday.

The number of active cases continues to decline with 57,521 active patients as of Friday.

While Ahmedabad continues to have one-third of the state’s caseload, Vadodara contributed nearly 25 per cent to the day’s number. The two districts combined make up for nearly 60 per cent of the state’s caseload. The weekly test positivity rate continues to be high in both the districts – 26.63 per cent in Vadodara and 22.47 per cent in Ahmedabad. Of the total 35 deaths reported across the state Friday, 14 were from the two districts.

Over 1.07 lakh tests were conducted across the state Friday with Surat conducting the maximum (17,922), followed by Ahmedabad (13,654).

Five patients succumbed to the infection in Bhavnagar where there are 729 active patients, including 97 new cases reported Friday.

At a peak of 580 cases on January 20, the district had reported two deaths as of January 15 and has been seeing a spate of fatalities ever since. Between January 16 and February 4, the district has reported 39 deaths due to Covid-19 with five deaths reported each on January 29, 31 and February 1 and 4.

Meanwhile, Valsad has consistently seen a slew of Covid deaths on most days since the second week of January. Between January 11 and February 4, the district has added 22 deaths. Currently, the district has over 500 active patients even as the daily new cases are on a decline.