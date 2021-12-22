Gujarat postpones exams, summer vacations, next academic session in view of Covid

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to postpone the annual examinations of Class 9 and 11, preparatory prelim exams of Class 10 and 12, and two board exams in the coming year “in the best interest of students”, and in view of the Covid-19 lockdown that required schools to remain closed for over a year,

The Gujarat State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB and GHSE) has directed all schools affiliated with the State board to postpone examinations and alter the dates for the summer vacations and the upcoming academic session.

The circular issued Wednesday states, “With the Covid-19 situation, in the best interest of the students, a decision has been made to postpone the annual exams, prelim exams and to also alter the dates of the summer vacation and the next academic session of the schools… ”

“Earlier, a decision had been taken to resume schools (after the Covid-19 lockdown)– Class 12 from July 15, 2021, and Class 9 to 11 from July 26, 2021. However, in order to allow students to complete the syllabus and have sufficient time to prepare for the upcoming exams, a decision has been made to postpone the exams and the next sessions by around a week,” the directive added.

Accordingly, the second term exams for Classes 9 to 11 as well as the prelims for Class 12, which were to be held from January 27 to February 4, 2022, will be held from February 10 to 18, 2022, while the board exams for Class 10 and 12, which were to be held from March 14 to March 30, will be held from March 28 to April 12. Similarly, the annual exams from Class 9 to Class 11 have been postponed from April 11 to 21 to April 21 to 30, the release said.

The schools, which were to break for summer vacations from May 2 to June 5, 2022, will now have a summer break from May 9 to June 12, 2022. Accordingly, the commencement of the academic session of the year 2022-23 also has been pushed by a week to begin from June 13, 2022 instead of June 6, 2022, the release said.