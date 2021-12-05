Gujarat records third Covid death in 4 days

In the third Covid-19 fatality in the state this week, a 65-year-old man died in Surat Saturday night, with the death toll going up from three deaths in the whole of November to three deaths in the first four days of December.

Gujarat reported 48 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total tally of cases to 8,35,971 and death toll to 10,095. Among the new cases, the highest —17 — are from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat with nine cases and Vadodara with seven cases.

During contact tracing of the Bhavnagar family of which 10 persons tested positive for Covid on Saturday and two on Sunday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) collected samples of 20 staff members of a popular hotel in Ahmedabad Sunday.

“Investigations revealed that the family and their relatives from Bhavnagar had stayed in Hotel Marriott Courtyard in Ahmedabad during the destination wedding held here. After 10 family members tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, the health department collected samples of 20 staff members of the hotel who had come in contact with the family members,” AMC medical officer of health Dr Bhavin Solanki said.

The case pertains to 12 persons from Bhavanagar who were part of a wedding ceremony that was organised in Ahmedabad testing positive for Covid-19, officers of Bhavanagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed.

“A family from Bhavnagar organised a wedding in a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad. After the wedding function, the family returned to Bhavnagar and a few of them developed symptoms like sore throat, body ache, etc. and got their Covid-19 tests done. Results of 10 of them returned positive on Saturday. Two more persons who attended the wedding, tested positive on Sunday,” Dr RK Sinha, medical officer of health (MoH) of BMC, told The Indian Express.

Sinha said that they were not treating these as suspected cases of Omicron. “No one who have tested positive for Covid-19 had a history of foreign travel nor did, as per our information, any foreign guest attended the wedding. Therefore, prima facie, there is no reason to suspect these to be cases of Omicron variant. However, Bhavnagar Medical College will decide if the samples of these patients should be sent for genome sequencing,” he said.

MoH AMC Dr Solanki added, “Though the Bhavnagar family did not have a travel history, once the results are in, it will be ascertained whether these will be sent for genome sequencing.”