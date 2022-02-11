Gujarat Covid curbs relaxed: In 8 cities, night curfew for 5 hours; restaurants to be open till 11 pm

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced relaxation of curbs, including reducing night curfew hours in eight cities, even as the state reported 2,275 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths, while 143 patients were on ventilators.

From February 11 to 18, curfew will be imposed in eight cities from midnight till 5 am, instead of from 10 pm to 6 am in 27 cities. The decision was taken at a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The eight cities where night curfew will be in place are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Businesses, including restaurants, will allowed to operate until 11 pm in these eight cities while home delivery services by restaurants and hotels are permitted 24/7. For dining-in, restaurants and hotels can permit 75 per cent occupancy.

On January 21, the state had announced that hotels and restaurants will be permitted to operate till 10 pm with 75 per cent occupancy while home delivery will be allowed 24 hours in the 27 cities under night curfew.

Political, social, cultural and religious gatherings are permitted with up to 150 persons in open spaces and at up to 50 per cent occupancy in closed spaces. Weddings have been permitted with a limit of 300 attendees in open spaces and 50 per cent of seating capacity in closed spaces.

Last rite rituals are permitted with a maximum of 150 persons. Cinema halls, gyms, water parks, swimming pools, auditoriums and assembly halls are permitted with 50 per cent occupancy.

Buses are exempted from night curfew timings and can allow 75 per cent passenger occupancy.

Courts had moved to the virtual mode starting January 10, which was later modified to permit 179 district-level court to function for physical hearing subject to specific high court-issued SOP, from January 24.

The eight cities that will be under night curfew reported a total of 1,292 new cases and nine deaths on Thursday, accounting for 56 per cent of the state’s case load for the day and around 42 per cent of the day’s fatalities.

Ahmedabad city reported 700 new infections and four patients succumbed to the infection, while Vadodara city reported 292 infections and four others succumbed to the infection. Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Surat cities reported fewer than a 100 cases each, while Jamnagar reported 20 cases, Bhavnagar 26 and Junagadh city seven cases.

Hearing in courts

The Gujarat High court on Thursday issued a circular, declaring that the high court as well as all the districts courts, will commence physical hearing from February 21. As many as 202 districts courts of the state in the interim will commence physical hearings from February 14, subject to existing SOP. The circular states that the decision was taken “considering the current statistics of cases of Covid-19”.