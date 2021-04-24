Gujarat: CREDAI, realtors set up Covid care centres in 3 cities

A Covid patient on Oxygen support waiting in an ambulance outside Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nimral Harindran)

COVID CARE centres comprising a total of 425 beds have been set up in three cities of Gujarat by real estate developers associated with CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India).

Meanwhile, GIHED-CREDAI —an Ahmedabad-based arm of the pan-India real-estate body — is in the process of setting up a 25-bed Covid care centre in the city. “The centre is being set up at GIHED House. It should be functional in a day or two.

The beds with oxygen support are meant for Covid patients and anyone can access the facilities,” said Ashish Patel, president of CREDAI’s Gujarat chapter.

Patel said the state’s CREDAI chapter had set up Covid care centres in Navsari, Rajkot and Patan. “We told our members that anyone could set up a Covid care centre to assist the state government,” he added.

In Rajkot city, a 300-bed facility has been established by real estate developers, with other local industrialists also pitching in. In Navsari, a 100-bed facility has been set up and in Patan, a builder has given 9,000 square ft of space for setting up a similar centre.