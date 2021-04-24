scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest news

Gujarat: CREDAI, realtors set up Covid care centres in 3 cities

The beds with oxygen support are meant for Covid patients and anyone can access the facilities,” said Ashish Patel, president of CREDAI's Gujarat chapter.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 24, 2021 3:07:33 am
Gujarat Covid: CREDAI, realtors set up Covid care centres in 3 citiesA Covid patient on Oxygen support waiting in an ambulance outside Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nimral Harindran)

COVID CARE centres comprising a total of 425 beds have been set up in three cities of Gujarat by real estate developers associated with CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India).

Meanwhile, GIHED-CREDAI —an Ahmedabad-based arm of the pan-India real-estate body — is in the process of setting up a 25-bed Covid care centre in the city. “The centre is being set up at GIHED House. It should be functional in a day or two.

The beds with oxygen support are meant for Covid patients and anyone can access the facilities,” said Ashish Patel, president of CREDAI’s Gujarat chapter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Patel said the state’s CREDAI chapter had set up Covid care centres in Navsari, Rajkot and Patan. “We told our members that anyone could set up a Covid care centre to assist the state government,” he added.

Click here for more

In Rajkot city, a 300-bed facility has been established by real estate developers, with other local industrialists also pitching in. In Navsari, a 100-bed facility has been set up and in Patan, a builder has given 9,000 square ft of space for setting up a similar centre.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x