Covid-19 in Gujarat: Rise in deaths even as active cases decline

Gujarat continueD to add more Covid-19 fatalities — 33 succumbing to the infection Saturday — even as active cases and daily new infections are on the decline.

The state recorded 11,794 new infections Saturday. The state bulletin, after reporting 304 patients on ventilators Thursday, has now indicated a decline in critical patients, with 285 of them on ventilators as of Saturday.

The districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot — including the city and rural jurisdictions — reported 8,184 new cases, shouldering 70 per cent of the day’s new cases.

However, in terms fatalities, the four districts reported 21 deaths and comprised 63 percent of the day’s casualties. Other districts to record Covid-19 deaths include one from Botad, the second this month. The district has reported a total of 106 cases so far in January after not recording a single case or virus death in December 2021. Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Valsad and Anand also recorded deaths Saturday.

In Ahmedabad, where 4,066 new infections were detected, 3,990 were from the city jurisdiction. Eight patients succumbed to the infection — seven from the city jurisdiction and one from rural in the district. It is witnessing cases predominantly in the northwest zone of the city. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, while removing 21 areas from micro-containment, added 12 new areas under micro containment Saturday.

Among the total 112 households contained across the city Saturday, 50 households were contained in a single residential society — Iscon Platinum — on SP Ring Road in the northwest zone of the city.