Gujarat reports 24,485 new Covid cases, TPR over 17%

With Gujarat recording 24,485 Covid-19 new cases and 13 fatalities due to the infection on Thursday, daily test positivity rate (TPR) for the state continues to be on the rise — over 17 percent — as does the weekly TPR of Ahmedabad, at approximately 30 per cent.

Ahmedabad recorded 9,957 new cases and seven fatalities, comprising over 40 per cent of the state’s new case load and over 50 per cent of the day’s fatality count.

The district has been testing well over 20,000 samples each day since January 18. The district’s daily new cases, primarily driven by the city jurisdiction, sees a further reduction in doubling rate of new cases, with Ahmedabad now doubling its new cases in four days.

Vadodara, which added 3,194 new cases, more than twice the highest daily surge the district had seen during the second wave, is seeing a slow rise in hospitalisation.

Vadodara city reported a single-day surge of 2,252 positive cases on Thursday with 9,525 active cases at present.

The SSG hospital in Vadodara, on Thursday, set up the Covid19 ward in a six-storey trauma building, equipped with oxygen beds and ICUs. At present, Vadodara has a total of 14 cases on ventilator support and 37 admissions into ICUs while 86 patients are on oxygen support. An additional 9008 patients are said to be in home quarantine.

Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Vadodara saw 36 students testing positive at the girls’ hostel of the university, in a rapid test drive at its hostel, after the students located on campus were asked to join a proactive Covid19 testing drive on campus early on Thursday morning.

Earlier, the university had seen close to 20 other faculty members, students, and employees testing positive so far.

The university has decided to isolate the 36 students in the isolation rooms of the hostel and a similar drive will be held in the boys’ hostel on Friday.

MS University Registrar Krishnakant Chudasma told The Indian Express that the university is following the protocols laid down by the state government, by isolating positive cases and cordoning the spaces last frequented by the patient for a period of three days.

Chudasma told The Indian Express, “We have a standard protocol as per health department guidelines. Whenever any faculty detects a positive case, we check when the person last visited the faculty.

Thereafter, we do two things — one is contact tracing and the second is to cordon the corridor, class or office for three days and sanitize the space. The health of contacts is examined too.”

Chudasma added that each hostel has reserved a hall for isolating students who test positive. He said, “In each hostel, we have created an isolation ward, which is a big hall. We can accommodate Covid-positive students in the halls. We have already shifted the 36 students to the isolation wards…We are also in the process of informing their families to take a decision on whether they wish to take their wards home.”

Chudasma said that none of the faculties has been closed due to the Covid19 outbreak since the university is following the protocol.

Surat city on Thursday reported 2,981 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities. Rander zone of the city recorded the maximum number of cases —1,105 —while Udhna B Zone recorded the lowest (75 cases). The two Covid-19 patients to succumb to the infection were an 87-year-old woman from Athwa zone admitted in Civil Covid hospital and another 74-year-old man from Athwa zone admitted in Unique hospital.

Meanwhile, a source at Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) health department said that among those to test positive for Covid-19 includes eight health staff officials who were involved in COVID19 testing activity at Athwa zone and 29 students of nine schools and colleges in Surat city. The health officials have shut the classroom.

Surat city has 22,862 active cases out of which 434 people are admitted in the hospital. Only 6 per cent of beds in New Civil hospital are occupied while 5 per cent beds in SMIMER are occupied by COVID19 patients.

Valsad district had on Thursday reported 446 covid cases out of which 237 cases are from Valsad taluka, followed by 50 cases from Pardi taluka, 87 from Vapi, 28 from Umargam, 34 cases from Dharampur and 10 from Kaparada. On Wednesday, two deaths from Valsad had been reported while no deaths had taken place on Thursday.