Gujarat: Covid cases lowest in one-and-a-half months, below 4k

For vaccination between 18 and 44 age group, the state government Sunday announced that the doses to be increased to 1 lakh from Monday, for a week.

NEARLY after one-and-a-half months, Gujarat reported Covid cases below 4,000 on Sunday, while 8,734 patients recovered. The state also reported 53 deaths, taking the toll to 9,576.

Ahmedabad reported 569 cases and seven deaths followed by Vadodara with 499 cases and five deaths. Surat recorded 445 fresh cases and seven deaths.

“The existing daily 30,000 doses will be increased to 1 lakh for one week starting May 24,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated in an official release.

The existing drive is being carried out for this age group in 10 municipal corporations and districts. “A total of 8 lakh people will be vaccinated by the end of the week. But for that eligible persons are required to get registered first,” National Health Mission state director M A Pandya said.

Along with three districts Mehsana, Kutch and Bharuch, the vaccination drive for 18-44 years is on at seven municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar.