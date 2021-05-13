Gujarat: Covid cases drop, but rural & tribal districts see rising trend

Even as the state government on May 10 said that the number of Covid-19 cases have stabilized in Gujarat citing the drop in number of daily cases, several rural and tribal districts show a worrying trend.

Nine districts– Amreli, Anand, Aravalli, Dahod, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahal and Sabarkantha — have not shown any definite signs of cases stabilising . Some of these districts such as Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar and Panchmahal are also recording a high test positivity rate (TPR) of more than 10 per cent at present.

Amreli, where an average of 2,400 samples are tested on most days and positive cases in May have ranged between 100-200 plus, has seen a rising trend since May 9 (141 cases) up to May 11 (212 new cases). The TPR remains above eight per cent. Of the 10 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals (four government, one on PPP model and five others private), at least three hospitals do not have a single oxygen bed vacant, as per the district’s Covid-19 dashboard on Tuesday. The district’s vaccination drive too saw a slowdown from April 13 to May 5 followed by a spurt and again a dip on May 9 when less than 500 doses were given.

On May 10, around 4,200 vaccine doses were given. However on May 11, the number of vaccination rose to 7,400.

Anand has only been seeing a continuous rise since April 24 with no end in sight — a record high of 231 cases were reported May 11. Testing numbers continue to fluctuate — from 345 samples on May 3, recording an alarmingly high TPR of over 36 per cent to around 3,000 samples on May 5 with the day’s TPR at around five per cent.

Since the past three days, the district has been testing over 2,500 samples each day, recording a TPR of nearly eight per cent on May 11. The biggest hospital in the district — Shree Krishna Hospital in Karamsad — has not a single bed vacant as of Wednesday. Overall, of the nearly 2,000 beds in the district, about 20 per cent are vacant as of Tuesday. Vaccination too has been tepid — administering about 3,300 doses on May 11, against an average of 11,800 plus doses it was administering in the second week of April.

Aravalli’s continued high TPR, at over 12 per cent on May 11, remains concerning, especially with no slowdown in cases. The cases have been rising since April 19, with 160 cases reported on May 11. The number of samples tested in a 24-hour cycle has not gone beyond 1,300. At least on two days – May 2 and May 9, the district saw fewer than 900 vaccine doses administered.

Mahisagar too sees a TPR of above 10 per cent for the past one week, and is currently seeing an increasing TPR along with an increasing number of cases being reported each day. On May 11, the TPR stood at over 15 percent, while it was 11 per cent on May 10.

Similarly, Panchmahal too has maintained a TPR above 10 per cent on most days of this month, recording as high as over 14 per cent on May 10. Since May 5 upto May 10, the district has been reporting around more than 200 cases per day. The district only got its first RT-PCR testing facility on April 29, well after a year since the pandemic started in Gujarat.

At least four other districts — Dahod, Kheda, Narmada and Sabarkantha – have seen a fluctuating trend, with the late-April increase followed by a brief period of plateau and now indicating an increasing trend at present.

Dahod in the past seven days, has seen test positivity rate hovering around and above 10 per cent, even recording over 12 per cent on May 6, with daily new case reporting an erratic trend, but increasing nonetheless on most days.

A similar fluctuating trend is also seen for the district of Kheda, with TPR ranging between seven and eight percent as well as for the Narmada district so far this month. In Narmada, from administering over 4,000 doses of the vaccine on April 13, vaccination only continued to nosedive until May 3. Notably, Narmada did not have a single RTPCR machine in the district, until May 5.

In Devbhoomi Dwarka, cases are only on the rise, hovering at a little less than 100, reporting a record-high of 98 new cases on May 11 although TPR ranges between six to seven per cent on most days.