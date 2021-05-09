Gujarat Covid cases dip, testing too: 1.34 lakh samples tested in state

Workers build a temporary shade for ambulances with Covid patients waiting for entry at Civil hospital in Asarwa on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat on Saturday saw a further dip in new coronavirus cases, with 11,892 infections and 119 fatalities reported in the previous 24 hours. This is when there has been a decrease in the number of tests, which dipped to the lowest in a month with just 1.34 lakh samples tested on the day. The state had last tested this many samples on April 8.

While the overall test positivity rate in the state has dipped to 8.8 per cent, rural districts remain hit. Mehsana saw a test positivity rate of over 20 per cent with 588 new cases reported against 2,800 samples tested. Panchmahal, where 231 new cases were reported, saw a test positivity rate of over 11 per cent.

Dahod, where 179 cases were reported against 1,700 odd samples tested, recorded a positivity of over 10 per cent. Mahisagar’s test positivity rate is also above nine per cent.

Ahmedabad, including city and rural jurisdictions, where only 25,600-odd tests were conducted Saturday — the lowest in May — is currently seeing a test positivity rate of over 13 per cent.

Drive-through vaccination

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday rolled out a drive-through vaccination for those above 45 years for free. The AMC along with Ahmedabad-based charitable organisation, Ashirvad Foundation, conducted the vaccination drive at Sardar Patel Stadium, and administered 1,164 doses. The drive will continue on all days during the week, from 9 am to 1 pm, and 3 pm to 7 pm.

Overall, the AMC has administered 23,265 doses across the city on Saturday, including 5,789 doses administered to those aged between 18 and 44 years. Nearly 11,000 doses were administered to those above 45 years.