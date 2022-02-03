Over 30 Covid-19 deaths for sixth day as new cases near 9k in Gujarat

For the sixth consecutive day, Gujarat recorded 30 or more Covid-19 deaths, with 34 patients succumbing to the infection on Wednesday even as the state added 8,934 new infections.

With 3,368 new cases and 10 deaths, Ahmedabad district, including city and rural jurisdictions, accounted for more than a third of the state’s tally for the day and nearly one-third of the total deaths in the state. Nearly 14,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday and the district recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 24 per cent Wednesday, while its weekly TPR stood at 23 per cent, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Vadodara reported 1,921 new cases and four patients succumbed to the infection. The district reported 3,802 new cases on January 25, while it has been reporting 2,000-odd cases daily after that, recording a marginal decline each day.

One of the smaller districts, Botad, which reported 124 cases in the 33 days since January 1, has reported five deaths during the period, three since January 31. The district’s fatality rate for 33 days against new cases stands at over four per cent, higher than the state’s current fatality rate of around 3.8 per cent.

Bharuch, which added 5,282 cases since January 1, reported 11 deaths during the period, including three on Wednesday. Navsari, too, reported a death, the 12th fatality due to Covid in the district since January 1, while the district added 78 new cases. Navsari has added 4,154 cases since January 1, although active cases are on the decline, with 582 in the district at present.