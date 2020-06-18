Gujarat: Covid cases cross 25k with more than 6k active cases

Ahmedabad also saw 22 more succumb to the viral infection. while another 223 persons were discharged. Ahmedabad’s number of discharged patients stand at over 12,300. Ahmedabad also saw 22 more succumb to the viral infection. while another 223 persons were discharged. Ahmedabad’s number of discharged patients stand at over 12,300.

Gujarat crossed 25,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday as another 520 persons tested positive, including 330 from Ahmedabad among whom is BJP councillor from Vejalpur ward in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Active cases in the state crossed 6,000 on Wednesday. More than two-thirds of these active cases are in Ahmedabad, even though the total tests in Ahmedabad comprise only a third of the state’s total tests.

With more than 5,800 samples taken in a 24-hour cycle, the highest till date, Gujarat as of Wednesday crossed three lakh samples. The overall positive test rate appears to have moved higher marginally, from 8.2 percent on June 15 to nearly 8.3 percent as of June 17.

BJP councillor Dilip Bhagaria tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is undergoing treatment at AMC-run SVP Hospital, according to an AMC member. “Nearly 10 councillors from AMC have tested positive till now, across party lines,” said another BJP councillor and ex-mayor Amit Shah.

Ahmedabad also saw 22 more succumb to the viral infection. while another 223 persons were discharged. Ahmedabad’s number of discharged patients stand at over 12,300.

Vadodara neared 1,700 cases after adding 44 more cases on Wednesday, while Surat added another 65 cases.

Gandhinagar has seen a steady rise in numbers this month, with the tally at 520 after 16 more Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Another patient succumbed to the disease here.

In Amreli, two men in their 50s tested positive on Wednesday.

Among them, a 55-year-old man tested positive after he came in contact with an Ahmedabad-returned relative, while another 51-year old man tested positive after his return from Mumbai. Of the total 33 cases reported, 18 are active cases at present.

