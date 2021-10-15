34 new Covid cases in Gujarat, mostly from Ahmedabad, Valsad

In a 12-week high, 34 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Gujarat on Thursday. The state had last reported 39 cases on July 24 and did not cross 30 new cases in a single day since July 27. A bulk of the day’s new cases were reported from the districts of Surat, Ahmedabad and Valsad.

Narmada reported two new cases after nearly two months,with the district health authority saying that one of the positive persons, hailing from Maharashtra, had left the state after giving his sample. The second positive case was detected from Rajpipla and has been admitted to a government facility there.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Thursday claimed that after 555 days, the hospital for the first time, did not have a single Covid-19 patient admitted.

Addressing mediapersons, medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi, however, cautioned that while medical professionals have been trained and sufficient quantities of drugs have been stocked, the latest statistic should not be used by the public at large to drop their guard.

“While we are prepared, it does not mean that one does not take the vaccine, or the public does not take responsibility and roam around (without following Covid-19 protocols)…,” said Dr Joshi.