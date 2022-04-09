Gujarat: Covid-19 XE variant detected in 67-year-old patient

Following the scare in Maharashtra, Gujarat, on Saturday, confirmed the detection of the XE variant of Covid-19 in a patient who had tested positive for the virus a month ago, the additional chief secretary of the state’s health department said.

Manoj Aggarwal confirmed that the XE variant was detected in a Gujarat resident, who had tested positive on March 12. The 67-year-old man had travelled from Mumbai to Vadodara and had tested positive for the virus upon arrival.

“Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre detected the XE variant in the patient 12 days ago. The sample was sent for confirmation as per INSACOG guidelines, to a Kolkata laboratory (DBT- National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani). The confirmation report of the XE variant was received Friday night. We are getting more details and trying to trace his close contacts,” Aggarwal informed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Devesh Patel, the Medical Officer for Health at Vadodara, said: “The patient was a 67-year-old man from Mumbai, who, along with his wife, was visiting Vadodara. They had checked into a hotel on arrival and the man had developed symptoms, including fever. They took a Covid-19 test and when the results came positive, they returned to Mumbai and were under strict home quarantine. He did not meet anyone in Vadodara.”

Earlier this week, a patient with foreign travel history was reported to have contracted the XE variant but the Health Ministry had denied the report, saying that the “present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant”. “Hours after report of detection of XE variant of Coronavirus in Mumbai, @MoHFW_INDIA has said present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant,” PIB Maharashtra said in a tweet on Thursday.