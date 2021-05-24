Gujarat: Covid-19 tests at GTU lab show severity among 31-40 age group

GTU’s biotechnology laboratory under the Atal Incubation Centre checked for the severity of coronavirus under various parameters such as age group, gender, blood group, vaccination, recovery and mortality.

A study of around 2,400 RT-PCR tests for Covid done at the Gujarat Technological University (GTU) showed highest severity in the age group of 31 to 40 years with 25 per cent of the total positive cases. Just 13.94 per cent of the patients were vaccinated among the total sample population, of which 46.67 per cent tested positive for Covid-19.

Among those vaccinated, 46.67 per cent tested positive, while only 5.26 per cent were hospitalised following complications while 94.74 per cent recovered in home quarantine.

GTU’s biotechnology laboratory under the Atal Incubation Centre checked for the severity of coronavirus under various parameters such as age group, gender, blood group, vaccination, recovery and mortality.

“Around 46.67 per cent of the sample population that got vaccinated but tested positive got only one dose of vaccine, while just 6-7 persons had got both the doses. Those vaccinated had mild symptoms and recovered within a week against others who took minimum two weeks to recover and had critical symptoms,” Dr Vaibhav Bhatt, head of the Atal Incubation Centre, told the Indian Express.

Around 54 per cent people who were vaccinated were not infected by the virus in the survey conducted by GTU’s biotech lab that conducted 2,368 RT-PCR tests between February 15 and May 15. An increasing severity was found in men with 56 per cent of them being infected against 44 per cent of women who tested positive.

Of these, 1,127 were found positive, while eight patients succumbed to the virus of which seven were above 50 years of age. The details of these tests were analysed by the survey team headed by Dr Bhatt.

“The results have shown that 94.74 per cent of patients were cured by home treatment. Out of 1,127 persons who tested positive, 99.29 per cent successfully defeated corona while eight died, which is 0.71 per cent,” said GTU vice-chancellor professor Navin Sheth. Approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the GTU lab started covidd-19 testing from February 15.

Pvt hospitals to get mucormycosis drug

Ahmedabad: Private hospitals in the state, too, will be provided Amphotericin B injection required for mucormycosis treatment under the directions of the state health department, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated in a release issued by the state government Sunday.

More than 20,700 Amph-otericin B injections have been made available to hospitals, the CM said. “More stock will reach Sunday night,” the release said. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that the private hospitals will have to fill patients’ details online and injections will be provided after verification, depending on availability. ENS