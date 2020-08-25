Gujarat Covid-19 tally crosses 88k; cases surge in Jamnagar

Ahmedabad, which has reported over 29,000 cases till date, saw an addition of 30 micro containment zones in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits. These included three residential apartments in Shahibaug and three others in Ghatlodia and Bopal. (Representational)

Reporting the least number of daily surge in the past seven days at 1,067 coronavirus cases, Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally crossed 88,000 cases on Monday. Meanwhile, Jamnagar emerged as a concern as the district has been witnessing a greater detection of cases along with increased surveillance activities.

Jamnagar, which has been recording new highs in fresh cases since the past three days, has now reported over 2,000 cases in total. The district currently has 443 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Of the 13 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state on Monday, Rajkot reported two deaths and Bhavnagar reported one such fatality. Rajkot, till date, has reported over 4,500 cases, with one-third of the patients currently undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, the daily bulletin by Amreli district administration reflected 23 deaths, adding two more fatalities on Monday. The state bulletin, however, pegs Amreli’s death numbers at 13.

Ahmedabad, which has reported over 29,000 cases till date, saw an addition of 30 micro containment zones in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits. These included three residential apartments in Shahibaug and three others in Ghatlodia and Bopal.

While Surat continues to report at least over 200 cases each day, with its tally at nearly 19,000 cases, the district’s Covid-19 fatalities stand at nearly 600 as per the state bulletin.

