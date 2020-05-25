Gujarat: Covid-19 cases cross 14k; 394 fresh cases, 29 deaths

As of Sunday, 67 patients are critical and on ventilator in the state, while 6,726 are reported to be stable. (Representational) As of Sunday, 67 patients are critical and on ventilator in the state, while 6,726 are reported to be stable. (Representational)

As many as 394 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from across the state, taking the total tally to over 14,000. Ahmedabad and Surat recorded 29 deaths on Sunday — 28 and 1 respectively.

The death toll in the state reached 861, while the total number of positive cases stood at 14,083, with 279 fresh cases being reported in Ahmedabad.

A fourth case of a primary school teacher succumbing to Covid-19 in the state was reported on Saturday. Ritaben Pavagadhi, an assistant teacher at Laxmipura Primary School in Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad district, died of the infection. She was among the school teachers deployed for state government survey works for various schemes during the lockdown.

Ritaben, 44, a resident of Isanpur, was an assistant teacher at Laxmipura Govern-ment Primary School. She is survived by her husband and two sons.

“She had conducted the survey work for CM’s relief package for four days in Asarwa (one of the 10 containment zones in Ahmedabad) and five days she was deputed at the fair price shop in Ahmedabad,” said her husband Indubhai Pavagadhi (52), a head teacher at Ahmedabad Municipal School in Dani Limda.

“My wife would have been alive if she was given preliminary medical care at LG Hospital in Maninagar and her case was addressed timely at Civil Hospital Ahmedabad,” said the husband.

Ritaben had mild symptoms for four days and was fine after she took medicines from a local clinic. On May 22, she developed breathlessness when she was rushed to LG Hospital in Maninagar, he said.

“From there, she was referred to the Civil Hospital but was declared dead on arrival there at 2 am on May 23. Her body was handed over to us by 10.30 pm… Whatever we read and hear about Civil Hospital is correct. Covid-related facilities should be improved at the hospital.” he said. Ritaben was tested positive for Covid-19 after she was declared dead.

As of Sunday, 67 patients are critical and on ventilator in the state, while 6,726 are reported to be stable.

