‘He refused to treat him’: Court rejects terror suspect’s application against doctor

A special trial court on Thursday rejected an application of a terror suspect who had alleged that a doctor of a civil hospital refused to operate him following an alleged brawl with the police officer leading his escort team. The accused Mohammed Ismail Mansuri had filed an application alleging that Dr. Anil Prakash had refused to operate him on July 25 when the former was taken to the civil hospital under police protection led by Assistant Commissioner of Police K L Makwana. He alleged Makwana and Prakash had a verbal fight. It was alleged that due to the fight the doctor refused to treat Mansuri.

Following his application, the special judge Ambalal Patel sought response from Makwana and Dr. Prakash.

Both of them gave written submission, denying any such incident. The doctor told the court that Mansuri has tumor that can’t be operated but he will have to get checked frequently.

