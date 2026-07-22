Gujarat court rejects SIT closure report in 2021 encounter killing case of man, his minor son

A court in Surendranagar has rejected the closure report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged killing of a man and his minor son in an encounter in 2021, and admitted a protest petition filed by the man’s mother-in-law while issuing summons to the investigation officer to be present in court on August 8 with the probe details.

Hanif Khan alias Kalo Munno Amrikhan Jatmalik,44, alleged leader of the ‘Talpatri Gang’ of highway robbers, and his son Madin Khan, said to be around 15-years-old, were allegedly killed in a police encounter on November 6, 2021.

The family had accused police sub inspector Virendrasinh Jadeja and six other cops from the Bajana police station in Patdi taluka of Surendranagar of allegedly killing the father-son duo in an encounter.

Hanif Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and her guardian Hanifa Khan Jatmalik who is Hanif’s mother-in-law had filed a PIL before the Gujarat High Court in 2022 seeking justice. The HC in 2024 directed the family to approach the magisterial court in Surendranagar. The police in their affidavit before the HC then had said that they had fired at the two in “self defence” after a “riot-like situation” broke out when they went to arrest Hanif Khan at Gediya village.

Suhana Khan had then filed an application with the Surendranagar district Dhrangadhra-Patdi Judicial Magistrate First Class Court on April 17, 2025. The court had directed the police to register an offence against the seven policemen — sub inspector Jadeja, head constables Rajeshbhai Mithapara and Kirit Solanki, and constables Shaileshbhai Kathevadiya, Digvijaysinh Zala, Prahladbhai Charmata, and Manubhai Fatepara – and ordered an investigation by a Deputy Superintendent of Police-level officer.

A police complaint was registered by Hanifa Khan against PSI Jadeja and the six policemen accusing them of murder, at the Bajana Police station on May 29, 2025. The SIT under DSP J D Purohit was set up, which filed a C summary (closure report) before the court last year, following which Hanifa Khan filed a protest petition in December last year.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class at Patdi, Puthu Sharma, on July 18 rejected the C Summary Report filed by the SIT in the case.

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In the order issued on July 18 and made available on Tuesday, JMFC Puthu Sharma stated, “The C Summary Report submitted by police has been rejected, and the protest petition of the defence has been accepted. Summons should be issued to PSI Virendrasinh Jadeja and six other police men to remain present in the court on August 8, 2026. The investigating officer should submit the case details before the court on August 9, which would be handed over to the accused.”

The protest petition alleged that the probe team had supported the seven accused police personnel.

“The accused are police officials and the SIT members are also police officers. The probe team had harboured and supported the seven accused police officials and filed a “C-summary” in the case. The C Summary Report should be rejected. The accused killed the son-in-law of the complainant and his minor son (12 years old) on November 6, 2021, in a police encounter. Several facts had come on record showing that the accused had intentionally killed both Hanif Khan and his minor son Madin”.

The FIR, based on Hanifa’s complaint, said: “On November 6, 2021, a police team headed by PSI Jadeja, all in plain clothes, came in a private vehicle and caught Hanif Khan alias Kalo Munno, who was absconding in a criminal offence, in Gediya village, Patdi taluka in Surendranagar district. The accused police men took him to a private vehicle. Meanwhile, Hanif’s son Madin Khan saw his father being taken by some plainclothesmen and tried to stop them. PSI Jadeja took out his service revolver and fired at Madin Khan on the chest. After the death of Madin Khan on the spot, his father Hanif Khan had a scuffle with police. PSI Jadeja fired another round on Hanif Khan, killing him on the spot. The cops later fled the spot, leaving their vehicle behind.”

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Talking to The Indian Express, Hanifa Khan’s lawyer P R Dave said, “The evidence that came on record clearly states that PSI Jadeja and his team had killed both Hanifa Khan alias Kalo Munno and his minor son Madin Khan. The police had filed a C-Summary, which clearly indicates that they are protecting the accused officials. We are very much satisfied with the court’s order.”

Suhana Khan said, “The investigation police team are protecting the accused police personnel. We are satisfied with the JMFC court order, and we hope that those involved in killing my father and my brother will get strict punishment.”

Surendranagar SIT Deputy Superintendent of Police J D Purohit could not be reached.