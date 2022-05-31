Gujarat court rejects former ASG IH Syed anticipatory bail plea

A Gandhinagar sessions court Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to IH Syed, former Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) at the Gujarat High Court, against an FIR registered against him in Gandhinagar on May 15.

Syed, a designated senior advocate, along with five others, are facing charges of causing hurt, extortion, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, among other charges.

The FIR at the Pethapur police station in Gandhinagar was filed based on a complaint by an Ahmedabad-based businessman Viral Mukundbhai Shah (46), naming six, including Syed. Shah has alleged that he was called to former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela’s residence at Gandhinagar by his personal assistant Bhaumik Thakkar for signing an agreement on a business dispute. He was allegedly threatened, pressurised, confined forcefully at the premises and assaulted after which the businessman managed to allegedly flee away in his car.

The FIR, lodged under relevant IPC sections, also names former CM Vaghela’s PA Bhaumik Thakkar as an accused.

Syed had, via his counsel senior advocate Asim Pandya, claimed “innocence” before the Gandhinagar sessions court. He submitted that he has been falsely implicated in the alleged offences, and that the complainant filed the FIR “with a view to get out of the settlement agreement” pertaining to the business dispute.

The state opposed the anticipatory bail plea stating that Syed had “escaped” after the occurrence of the alleged offence and “not cooperated” with the investigating officer (IO) for the probe. It argued that if Syed is released on anticipatory bail, “then he may hamper or tamper with evidence, witnesses and complainant” and that Syed “will flee from justice”, given the probe is yet to be completed and neither has a chargesheet been filed in the alleged offence. The prosecution also submitted that the IO had recovered an agreement pertaining to the dispute from Syed’s office computer.

Taking into consideration the entire police papers and contentions of the FIR, additional sessions judge DK Soni rejected Syed’s plea.

Apart from Syed, the pleas of four other accused—Vadodara-based businessman Kuren Amin, Gandhinagar-based agriculturist Ravi Chaudhary, Thakkar and Ahmedabad-based businessman Zankarsinh Solanki—were also rejected.

Syed has also moved a petition before the Gujarat High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and interim relief of protection from coercive steps. While the Gujarat HC has refused to grant him interim protection so far based on the hearings conducted on two days, the HC, on May 27, reserved the petition for orders on the specific aspect of maintainability of the quashing petition.