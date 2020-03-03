Gujarat: Court rejects bail plea, sends 39 accused to judicial custody

Surat police had arrested 52 youths, including 13 girls, from a farm house in Dumas where they were part of a party where liquor was served illegally. (File) Surat police had arrested 52 youths, including 13 girls, from a farm house in Dumas where they were part of a party where liquor was served illegally. (File)

Thirty-nine of the 52 people arrested on Saturday night, for consuming liquor at a party hosted to celebrate the ‘leap year’, were sent to judicial custody after their bail petitions were rejected by the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JFMC) on Monday.

Surat police had arrested 52 youths, including 13 girls, from a farm house in Dumas where they were part of a party where liquor was served illegally. Gujarat is one of the five states declared “dry” by the government and the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol within the state boundaries is prohibited.

The 13 girls were released and the rest of the 39 youths were remanded for one day and on Monday, their bail application was rejected and sent to judicial custody at Surat central jail.

The Surat police had also arrested Bipin Patel, a resident of Gaveir village near Dumas, who had allegedly supplied liquor to the party.

Following the raid, the Surat prohibition department had carried out an awareness drive by installing hoardings in different parts of the city on Monday. The message written on the hoardings listed out the punishment for sale and transportation of liquor bottles, illegal consumption of liquor and hooch deaths.

The party was organised by a group of youths allegedly led by Gagan Dhingra, a resident of Athwalines area in Surat. The organisers had also allegedly charged an entry fee of Rs 2,300 from each person.

Talking to The Indian Express, Dumas police inspector said, “We recovered 97 bottles of IMLF worth Rs 7,000. Of these, most bottles were empty and some of them half-filled. Bipin Patel has liquor permit issued on health grounds which he had violated by selling the liquor to others. He had sold 39 bottles to Dhingra. We have come to know that some of the youths had also brought liquor bottles along with them.”

Bail was refused to the 39 people on account of the police booking them under section 65(e) of the Prohibition law apart from other sections, which states that seizure of liquor worth more than Rs 5,000 was liable for punishment of 10 years.

Sources said that the party began at around midnight and the organisers had also invited three professional bar dancers from Mumbai. The arrested people were initially taken to New Civil hospital for medical examination following which the 13 girls were allowed to leave.

