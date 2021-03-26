Gujarat Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of accused

A court in Gandhinagar declined the anticipatory bail application of the accused on Tuesday(FILE)

Days after Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked a retired deputy Mamlatdar in Kalol of Gandhinagar, in a disproportionate assets case of Rs 30.47 crore, which was the biggest DA case registered in Gujarat yet, a court in Gandhinagar declined the anticipatory bail application of the accused on Tuesday.

According to ACB officials, Viram Desai, retired deputy Mamlatdar (grade 3) who was posted at E Dhara centre in Kalol office of Gandhinagar, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act in a DA case for allegedly owning assets above his taxable income worth Rs 30.47 crore on January 20 this year.



Officials had also found multiple bungalows, flats, shops, land plots and as many as 11 luxury cars registered in the name of the accused and his family members.

On Tuesday, Principal Sessions judge Nipa Raval of Gandhinagar court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Viram Desai stating that if the accused is released on bail, “a negative repercussion and message will go to society”.

The court also took into account an investigation fact in consideration that the accused deposited Rs 15.72 lakh cash in banks after demonetization was announced in India.