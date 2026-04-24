Six Pakistan men jailed for 20 years for drug trafficking

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Six Pakistan nationals caught trafficking drugs into India through sea in 2021 were convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years by a special NDPS court in Bhuj, said a statement from the public prosecutor in Gujarat’s Kutch.
The convicted persons are Mohammad Imran Mohammad Tariq Wagher (31), Danish Mohammad Hussain Kutchhi Wagher (24), Sagar Mohammad Kutchhi Wagher (23), Ismail Ibrahim Barala (75), Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Hussain Yaqublala Kungra (24), and Ashfaq Mohammad Ishaq Wagher (26), residents of Karachi, Pakistan.
The court slapped a fine of Rs 2,00,000 on each of them.
The statement said, “On December 20, 2021, a joint operation was carried out by ATS Gujarat and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of information received from DySP Bhavesh Rozia in the sea about 35 nautical miles from Jakhau, in which a suspicious boat was cordoned off and searched. They found six Pakistani citizens (fishermen) in the boat. During the search of the boat, an estimated quantity of 76.936 kg of heroin worth Rs 384.68 crore was recovered from five bags.”
Accordingly, a case was registered against all the accused by ATS. Based on the complaint of police inspector MC Nayak, an FIR was registered at ATS police station under sections 8(C), 22(C), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act, and all six accused were placed under arrest, the note added. The case was investigated by PSI RR Rathore.
The case was brought before the sixth additional sessions and Special NDPS Court in Bhuj. The prosecution examined a total of 203 pieces of documentary evidence and 13 witnesses.
“The learned trial court, having found the accused guilty under Sections 8(c), 22(c), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act, has sentenced each accused to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and a fine of Rs. 2,00,000,” said the statement.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram