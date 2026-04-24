Six Pakistan men jailed for 20 years for drug trafficking

Photos of Six Pakistan nationals sentenced to 20 years for trafficking Rs384.68 crore worth of Heroin into India.

Six Pakistan nationals caught trafficking drugs into India through sea in 2021 were convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years by a special NDPS court in Bhuj, said a statement from the public prosecutor in Gujarat’s Kutch.

The convicted persons are Mohammad Imran Mohammad Tariq Wagher (31), Danish Mohammad Hussain Kutchhi Wagher (24), Sagar Mohammad Kutchhi Wagher (23), Ismail Ibrahim Barala (75), Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Hussain Yaqublala Kungra (24), and Ashfaq Mohammad Ishaq Wagher (26), residents of Karachi, Pakistan.

The court slapped a fine of Rs 2,00,000 on each of them.

The statement said, “On December 20, 2021, a joint operation was carried out by ATS Gujarat and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of information received from DySP Bhavesh Rozia in the sea about 35 nautical miles from Jakhau, in which a suspicious boat was cordoned off and searched. They found six Pakistani citizens (fishermen) in the boat. During the search of the boat, an estimated quantity of 76.936 kg of heroin worth Rs 384.68 crore was recovered from five bags.”