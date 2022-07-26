scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Gujarat: Court defers order on bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar till July 28

The court had last week reserved its order after hearing arguments from the counsels appearing for Setalvad, Sreekumar and the prosecution.

By: PTI |
July 26, 2022 6:52:33 pm
RB Sreekumar and Teesta Setalvad. (File/PTI Photo)

A court here in Gujarat on Tuesday deferred till Thursday its order on the bail pleas of activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar in a case of fabricating evidence to frame innocent persons in connection with the 2002 communal riots.

The court of Additional Principal Judge DD Thakkar was scheduled to pronounce the order on Tuesday but said he will do so on Thursday as the order was not ready yet.

The court had last week reserved its order after hearing arguments from the counsels appearing for Setalvad, Sreekumar and the prosecution.

Setalvad and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt were arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch last month under Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the case of fabrication of evidence, had told the court that Setalvad and Sreekumar were part of a “larger conspiracy” carried out at the behest of the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then BJP government headed by chief minister Narendra Modi.

At Patel’s behest, Setalvad had received Rs 30 lakh after post-Godhra riots in 2002, the SIT had alleged.

The SIT had told the court that Sreekumar was a “disgruntled government officer” who “abused the process for damning the elected representatives, bureaucracy and police administration of the whole state of Gujarat for ulterior purposes”.

Both Setalvad and Sreekumar have denied allegations made against them.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt after the Supreme Court last month dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Her plea had alleged a “larger conspiracy” behind the post-Godhra riots.

On February 8, 2012, the SIT filed a closure report giving a clean chit to now Prime Minister Modi and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them.

More from Ahmedabad

The top court on June 24 this year upheld the SIT’s clean chit to Prime Minister Modi and 63 others.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy climbs to 30

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy climbs to 30

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Delhi LG suspends 6 MCD officials for negligence, financial irregularities

Delhi LG suspends 6 MCD officials for negligence, financial irregularities

Monkeypox: EU approves vaccine to combat outbreak

Monkeypox: EU approves vaccine to combat outbreak

Opinion | It's time to treat Covid as any other disease
Opinion

Opinion | It's time to treat Covid as any other disease

Premium
ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

ED wants Satyendar Jain's health assessed by central govt doctors

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement