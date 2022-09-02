Gujarat: Court awards death sentence in murder and attempted rape of two-and-half-year-old victim

The Special Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Dahod district, while awarding a death sentence to a 32-year-old man for murder and attempt to rape of a two-and-half-year-old victim in 2018, has held that “sympathy in any form” in heinous crimes “would be misplaced and shake the confidence in the criminal justice system”.

Classifying the crime as “rarest of rare” as it “snatched away the life of a 2.5-year-old, who had barely begun to live and had no understanding of life”, Additional Sessions Judge of Dahod, BS Parmar, in an order delivered Tuesday rejected all pleas of the defence counsel seeking a mild punishment for the 2018 crime. Terming the crime as “horrific” that merited “no forgiveness”, the court upheld the “circumstantial evidence” presented by the prosecution, despite the “absence of direct evidence”.

The court cited 12 verdicts of High Courts and the Supreme Court, awarding capital punishment in cases of rape with murder, including the 2017 SC verdict in the Delhi Nirbhaya case of 2012, while convicting the accused, then aged 27, under the Indian Penal Code sections for murder (302), rape and inflicting injury that causes the death of the woman [376(A)], rape on a person under 16 years of age, on the person suffering a mental and physical disability, causing bodily harm during sexual assault [376(2)(f),(i), and (j)] and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The court said, “The society’s responsible expectation is that deterrent punishment, commensurate with the gravity of the offence be awarded… When the crime is brutal, shocking the collective conscience of the community, sympathy in any form would be misplaced and it would shake the confidence of the public in the administration of the Criminal Justice System… The Court must respond to the cry of the society and settle what could be a deterrent punishment for what was an apparently abominable crime.”

Dismissing all pleas of the defence seeking a mild sentence, the judge has observed in the order, “The court cannot consider issues such as the financial status of the accused, his age, the condition of his family or his responsibility towards the family, the absence of any past criminal record or his good behaviour in jail as an undertrial or the hope that he will reform and other mitigating circumstances… The offence is vile, horrific, and disgusting. Considering the facts of the case, there is no reason present to show any compassion towards the accused. Moreover, the accused has no remorse.”

Stating that the accused ‘be hanged by the neck until he is dead’ and awarding a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the parents of the victim, the court further said, “The accused attempted to rape a two-and-half-year-old girl. During the said attempt, the girl died due to asphyxiation… An important strength of the criminal justice system is punishment… If the provisions of punishment are removed from the criminal justice system, then it will become impossible to control the nefarious activities of criminals that are causing pain to society… Since no one will fear the law, it will bring about a Jungle Raj… Such incidents of rape are increasing day by day, especially involving minor children… The conduct of the accused does not indicate that he can reform and become part of society again; in fact, he is a threat to society and so the crime committed does not impact just the victim and her parents, but the society at large.”

The incident occurred on September 16, 2018, when the accused had taken away the victim from the custody of her great grandfather — who is the complainant in the FIR — on the pretext of buying her chips from a nearby shop in the village. When the child did not return for over two hours, the family had begun a search and the mother of the child learned that the accused never took her to the shop to purchase wafers.

The decomposed body of the child was recovered from a deserted location on the outskirts of the village the next day. According to the prosecution’s case, the child had died due to the force exerted on her nose, face, and neck during the sexual assault.

The court held that although the accused may have not intended to murder the child, “indulging in a criminal act that one knows could result in the death of the victim, is equal to murder”.

The court, in its order, has said that although there was no direct witness to the sexual assault and the medical evidence did not prove that the child had been raped, there was sufficient evidence — including injuries indicated on her private parts in the post mortem report — to prove that there was an attempted sexual assault on the 2.5-year-old.

“If the attempt is successful then the crime is complete. If the attempt fails, the crime is not complete, but the law still punishes the person for attempting the said act. An attempt is punishable because even an unsuccessful commission of offence is preceded by mens rea — moral guilt — and its depraving impact on the societal values is no less than the actual commission (of the crime),” the court has said in the order.