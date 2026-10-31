‘No leniency’: Gujarat court awards 3-year jail to two ex-Valsad cops in 2012 bribery case 

Refusing to view their conduct with leniency, the Valsad district court on Thursday convicted two retired police officials and sentenced them to three years of imprisonment in a nearly 14-year-old bribery case.

“…considering that the accused committed this criminal act while holding important positions within the police department—a fact established to the satisfaction of this Court—it would be entirely inappropriate to view their conduct with leniency,” the court said in its order.

Abdul Majid Nabdo, who retired as a sub-inspector and hails from Surat, and Bhupatsinh Keshavsinh, a retired head constable from Valsad, were found guilty of demanding and taking a bribe.

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As per the case details, Pardi resident Arun Vajera had alleged that the two cops demanded Rs 80,000 from him after stating that a tempo that he previously owned was impounded in Karpada for violating prohibition. Vajera stated that he had sold the vehicle to a Thane resident over a month ago on October 11, 2012.

Vajera claimed that he was called to the Kaprada police station on November 20. There, S-I Abdul Nabdo told him that legal action would be taken against him since the tempo was caught in a prohibition case. Vajera claimed that he produced notorised sale documents to the S-I and head constable, but the latter allegedly asked him to pay Rs 80,000.

Vajera, who works at a private firm, lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Nabdo and Keshavsinh. An offence was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against both police officials under Sections 7, 12, 13(1) and 13(2).

On December 27, 2012, Keshavsinh was caught taking Rs. 60,000 at the Pardi sugar factory rest house and arrested. Nabdo was arrested the next day.

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Valsad ACB filed the chargesheet on February 17 next year, and both the accused were released on bail in April 2013. Charges were framed against them on September 14, 2018.

The trial began in the 3rd Additional Sessions Court at Valsad, Dharampur, before Judge Mohammed Hanif Baig Mirza. Public Prosecutor A R Tripathi pressed the charges of corruption against the accused, who had retired from service since.

The order stated, “Based on the statements of the witnesses and evidence submitted by the prosecution, both the accused [retired] police officials, PSI Abdul Majeed Nabdo and HC Bhupatsinh Keshavsinh, have been proven guilty of the charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act sections 7, 12, 13(1) and 13(2).”

“Given that this Court has found it proven that the two accused—despite holding significant positions within the police department—demanded a bribe from the complainant and accepted the money, their actions cannot be treated lightly merely on the grounds of their age… Instances of corruption are increasing day by day, frequently leading to public dissatisfaction with the police force—a vital department of the State. In the present case, considering that the accused committed this criminal act while holding important positions within the police department—a fact established to the satisfaction of this Court—it would be entirely inappropriate to view their conduct with leniency…” the order added.

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Public Prosecutor A R Tripathi told The Indian Express: “The case was based on the documentary evidence and statements of witnesses. There were no mobile recordings or CDRs (Call Data Records). The investigating police official, ACB’s K S Patel, died a few years ago. Both the accused are presently retired.”