Nabbed with stolen mobile phones, 2 sentenced to 10 years in jail by Gujarat court

The duo were later sent to judicial custody in Surat Central Jail after their police remand application was rejected by the court. (Source: File/ Representational)

The court in Surat on Saturday convicted and sentenced two youths – aged 24 and 20 – who were arrested with several stolen mobile phones, to 10 years’ imprisonment each.

The court observed, “The accused have committed the same type of crime… It is the sacred duty of the court to see that such crimes are stopped… Therefore, taking into account the criminal history of the accused and keeping in mind the provision of punishment for the said crime, it is considered fair and appropriate to order the maximum punishment and fine prescribed in the law to the accused…”

The case dates back to February 1, 2024, when the complainant, Sandeep Kachhadiya, a lawyer and resident of Punagam area in Surat city, stepped out of his residence for a walk after dinner. He was on a phone call when three youths travelling on a bike approached him. One of them snatched his phone, worth around Rs 70,000, and the three sped away. One of the youths also brandished a knife in a bid to warn him not to raise an alarm, Sandeep told the police in his complaint.