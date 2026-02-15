Days after Gujarat couple rescued from abductors in Azerbaijan, agents who sent them to US via ‘dunki route’ held

The three accused were nabbed from Thane, Dahisar and Andheri areas of Mumbai

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 09:06 AM IST
dunki abductedThe couple-- Dhruv and Dipika Patel-- were abducted in Azerbaijan on their way to Canada to sneak into the US through the 'dunki route'. (Express Photo)
Days after a couple from Gujarat’s Anand district was rescued from the clutches of abductors in Azerbaijan, while they were on their way to the US through the “dunki route”, the Anand Local Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three agents, who allegedly lured the couple with big American dreams.

The accused, identified as Mamta Jitesh Gavit (49), Ketan Ramesh Soni (54), and Daniel Baptist Monteiro (49), were arrested from Mumbai and produced before local magistrate in Anand, who remanded the accused to four days in police custody.

The case gained prominence with BJP Lok Sabha MP Mitesh Patel intervening to ensure the rescue of the couple from Azerbaijan earlier this week.

Senior police officials told The Indian Express that a team of the LCB had been sent to Mumbai after tracking down the agents through human and technical sources.

A police official said, “The team laid in wait for the accused for two days in Mumbai. They were nabbed from Thane, Dahisar and Andheri areas of Mumbai… The couple had come in contact with them through other agents, none of whom were from Anand. We have begun interrogation of the accused.”

The accused agents, police said, had also taken a lump sum amount “running into lakhs” from the couple in order to send them to the US through the ‘dunki route’.

The couple– Dhruv and Dipika Patel– were abducted in Azerbaijan on their way to Canada to sneak into the US through the ‘dunki route’.

The abductors had demanded ransom from their family of which Rs 65 lakh had been reportedly paid. As per the police case, the couple was held hostage in an undisclosed location in Azerbaijan, where they were allegedly assaulted and tortured. The abductors had allegedly threatened to extract and sell the kidneys and other body organs of the couple in case the ransom was not paid.

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

Live Blog
