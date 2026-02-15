Days after Gujarat couple rescued from abductors in Azerbaijan, agents who sent them to US via ‘dunki route’ held

The couple-- Dhruv and Dipika Patel-- were abducted in Azerbaijan on their way to Canada to sneak into the US through the 'dunki route'. (Express Photo)

Days after a couple from Gujarat’s Anand district was rescued from the clutches of abductors in Azerbaijan, while they were on their way to the US through the “dunki route”, the Anand Local Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three agents, who allegedly lured the couple with big American dreams.

The accused, identified as Mamta Jitesh Gavit (49), Ketan Ramesh Soni (54), and Daniel Baptist Monteiro (49), were arrested from Mumbai and produced before local magistrate in Anand, who remanded the accused to four days in police custody.

The case gained prominence with BJP Lok Sabha MP Mitesh Patel intervening to ensure the rescue of the couple from Azerbaijan earlier this week.