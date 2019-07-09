Gujarat: Couple gets life term for murder of elderly woman

The district and sessions court of Bhuj convicted a couple of Mundra town in Kutch district of murdering an elderly woman, and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Monday.

The court of additional sessions judge Mamata Patel convicted Bipin Rotiwala and his wife Alpa of murdering Prakashba Parmar (63) in July 2014. The court found the couple guilty of murder, robbery, cheating and destroying evidence and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed Rs 24,000 fine on the couple.

Kalpesh Goswami, district government pleader of Kutch, said that Alpa, a resident of Terchhi Chakala in the coastal Mundra town, had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Parmar for medical treatment of one of her family members in 2011. To recover the money that she had lent, Parmar, who used to live in Kamaliya street in Mundra, went to Alpa’s home in the afternoon of July 5, 2014.

Parmar had informed her daughter-in-law, Nilamba, before going to Alpa’s home. When she didn’t return till late evening, the deceased’s son, Bhupendrasinh, and his nephew went to Alpa’s home to look for her. Alpa and Bipin told them that Parmar had come to their house a day before. The family then lodged a missing person’s report with the Mundra police on July 7.

The police found the body of the elderly woman in one of the rooms of the accused couple’s house. Police investigation revealed that the couple had beaten the victim to death with cricket bats, took her gold jewellery worth Rs 67,000 and hid the body in their room. The couple was arrested and were in judicial custody since.

“We pleaded for capital punishment to the convicts. However, the court instead sentenced them to life imprisonment,” Goswami said. Advocate R S Gadhvi had also argued the matter on behalf of the original complainant in the case.