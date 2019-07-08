Gujarat: Couple gets lifer for murdering elderly woman over financial dispute

The Bhuj District and Sessions Court convicted a couple of in Kutch’s Mundra town Monday for murdering an elderly woman over a financial dispute and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Judge Mamata Patel convicted Bipin Rotiwala and his wife Alpa of murdering Prakashba Parmar (63), who used to live alone, in July 2014.

The court found the couple guilty of murder, robbery, cheating and destroying evidence, and imposed Rs 24,000 fine.

Kalpesh Goswami, district government pleader of Kutch, said that Alpa, had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Parmar for medical treatment of one of her family members in 2011.

To recover the money, Parmar, after informing her daughter-in-law Nilamba, went to Alpa’s home on July 5, 2014 afternoon. However, as the elderly woman did not return home till late evening, the family launched a search operation.

Parmar’s son Bhupendrasinh and his nephew Indrajitsinh went to Alpa’s home late evening the same day while searching for the victim.

However, Alpa and Bipin told them that Prakashba had come to their home the previous evening and not on the evening of July 5. A missing report was filed by the victim’s other son, Kishorsinh, after the elderly woman could not be found even after two days.

Later on, the police found the body of the elderly woman in one of the rooms of the Rotiwala couple’s home. Police investigation revealed that the couple had beaten the victim to death with cricket bats, robbed her gold jewellery worth Rs 67,000 and had hidden the body in their room.

The couple was arrested and were in judicial custody since.

“We pleaded for capital punishment to the convicts. However, the court instead sentenced them to life imprisonment,” Goswami said.

Advocate RS Gadhvi had argued the matter on behalf of the original complainant in the case.

The government pleader said that one Nikul Goswami, a resident of Terchhi Chakla, testified in the court that he had seen Prakashba enter the residence of the accused on the day of the crime was committed.

“This testimony proved crucial,” said the government pleader.