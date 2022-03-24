Gujarat: Corporator, hotelier detained by ACB for taking Rs 1.5 L bribe

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained a corporator and a hotelier in Jamnagar on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in favour of not interfering in an ongoing construction project in the city.

According to Gujarat ACB officials, Furqan Akil Sheikh, corporator of ward number 6 of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Akhilesh Chauhan, a city-based hotelier, were allegedly caught red-handed accepting the bribe amount in an ACB trap set at JMC office premises in Jamnagar on Tuesday.

“The complainant had ongoing construction work in the city and the corporator approached him to state that his construction work is illegal. Sheikh also informed the complainant that he has already submitted an application at the JMC office regarding the alleged illegal construction and later demanded Rs 1.5 lakh in cash in exchange of withdrawing his application,” a senior ACB official said.

“Complainant then approached ACB and a trap was set. Both were detained and booked,” the official added.