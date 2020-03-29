Gujarat: 47-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Ahmedabad, toll rises to 5

People queue up at the urban primary health centre at Bhaipura ward in Ahmedabad. People queue up at the urban primary health centre at Bhaipura ward in Ahmedabad.

A 47-year-old coronavirus patient in Ahmedabad with co-morbid conditions died Sunday morning, taking the death toll in Gujarat to five. The patient is suspected to have got infected through local transmission.The 47-year-old patient, who was also a diabetic, was among three new positive cases reported from Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The other two new cases of coronavirus reported from Ahmedabad are of a 67-year-old female, also a case of local transmission, and a 34-year-old male with a travel history to Mumbai.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat has reached 58, with Ahmedabad alone reporting 21 cases. Among these 21 cases, 12 have a history of foreign travel, two inter-state and seven local transmissions.

A total of 19,601 persons are under isolation in the state and FIR has been registered against 236 for flouting quarantine, principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi said during the daily medical briefing.

Also, among those who returned from abroad, symptoms of coronavirus have been detected in 181 persons, she said.

Ravi also said the Gujarat government was setting up special ‘COVID hospitals’ so that patients are not required to shift to other hospitals.

“The state government is planning to set up special COVID hospitals with all the essential equipment in each district. To start with, one government and one private hospital will be turned into a COVID hospital and is being identified in each district,” she said.

Also, the state government has been planning on a war footing for the last three weeks to procure ventilators, Ravi said.

