Twelve lakh HCQ tablets available in Gujarat, says FDCA

The Food and Drug Control Authority (FDCA) in Gujarat said there was 12 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine available in Gujarat. (AP/File) The Food and Drug Control Authority (FDCA) in Gujarat said there was 12 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine available in Gujarat. (AP/File)

The Food and Drug Control Authority (FDCA) in Gujarat said there was 12 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine available in the state and people should refrain from self-medicating and using the drug without consulting a doctor.

Hydroxychloroquine tablets are recognised as a prophylactic for those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 — doctors, nurses, paramedics and first responders — and can be used to treat patients.

“A number of people have been telling us about instances where people have started using hydroxychloroquine without doctor’s prescription. If people without any COVID-19 symptoms begin taking this drug, then it will automatically lead to stockpiling and there would not be any drug left in the market for those who actually need it,” HG Koshia, Commissioner, FDCA said.

“We had taken stock of the situation on Sunday and there were 12 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine available in the market in Gujarat. These are of various strengths —- that vary from 200 mg to 400 mg — and of 12 different brands,” Koshia added.

The FDCA also issued an advisory on Sunday, which stated, “It is a Schedule-H drug which can only be sold if the buyer has a prescription from a registered medical practitioner. Self medicating without doctors consultation will do more harm than good.”

The FDCA has also asked chemists to keep a record of sale and purchase of this drug.

The Indian Express, had earlier, reported that the SEZs in Gujarat have a monthly capacity to supply 54 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine and 147 kilogram of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) formulation hydroxychloroquine sulphate.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd