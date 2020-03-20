Gujarat sees three new positive cases with foreign travel history, number rises to 5

The health department has appealed to people to dial 104 in case people violate self-quarantine. The health department has appealed to people to dial 104 in case people violate self-quarantine.

Three new persons in Gujarat tested positive for the COVID-19 on Friday taking the total cases in the state to five. All three people have a travel history to Spain, Finland and New York.

Principal secretary of Health Jayanti Ravi told mediapersons that all of them were in stable condition at the moment and all are below 35 years of age. The three new positive cases include a 49-year old man from Vadodara with a travel history from Spain, and two women in Ahmedabad from Finland and New York in US. On Thursday, a man from Rajkot and a woman from Surat with a travel history of Saudi Arabia and London respectively were confirmed positive.

“We are currently rigorously contact tracing. The 49-year-old man landed in Mumbai and then took a train along with his family to Rajkot. They have been institutionally quarantined. Maximum are asymptomatic. Around two or three are mildly symptomatic and have been isolated,” added Ravi. Rajkot and Surat patients are not on ventilator anymore, she said.

Ravi said those who are required to stay in home quarantine owing to their travel history will be stamped. “While initially we had discussed that wrist bands may be used, we decided to instead stamp them as bands can be removed. While we would like to trust people, few may be irresponsible,” added Ravi.

“I appeal to citizens that if you find someone violating home quarantine, they call 104 and inform us. We have had cases where a person came from abroad and was not following home quarantine. Collectors have been asked to strictly enforce it. Those found to be violating home quarantine were caught and have now been institutionally quarantined,” said Ravi.

“Yesterday we also took the decision to prohibit weddings and events in party plots as community halls to avoid clustering,” added Ravi.

Since two days we are video conferencing with collectors, commissioners on home quarantine, added Ravi.

Of the total 150 samples, 123 were clearly negative, results for 22 are pending, some are being verified at NIV as test results may give false positives and thus sent to NIV to be ratified. Some results came as inconclusive which are sent to NIV.

“Airport screened 559 travellers yesterday, of them 63 were quarantined. At least 492 were home quarantined. Everyday we find 2-3 cases violating home quarantine from multiple districts” said Ravi.

