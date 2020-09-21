Gujarat: Corona Warriors’ children to get financial help for higher studies

The scheme will not have any restriction on their marks and income limit, said principal secretary education Anju Sharma. (Representational)

Children of ‘Corona warriors’ pursuing higher education will be eligible for financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana (MYSY) from academic session 2020-21. A Government Resolution (GR) in this regard was issued by the education department on September 15.

“Children of all state government employees, including those of corporation, who succumbed to Covid-19 while on duty, will be eligible for financial assistance under MYSY scheme for their diploma and graduation courses. Their percentage or percentile or income limit will not be a factor,” the GR stated.

To avail the scheme, the applicants have to submit a certificate from deputy secretary or above of the department where the employee was employed.

