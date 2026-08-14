Gujarat cops rescue woman, arrest 8 as family tries to stop interfaith marriage

Dheeraj Parmar informed the police that the parents and relatives of the woman he was planning to marry had taken her to the registrar to cancel their wedding application. (Image generated using AI)

A Gujarat family’s attempt to prevent a woman from marrying a man of another faith led to a police case in Porbandar, with eight people, including her relatives and their lawyer, arrested for obstructing officials at the Collectorate.

The incident occurred at the Porbandar Collectorate on Thursday. The police were alerted after Dheeraj Nanji Parmar called the police helpline, alleging that the parents and relatives of the woman he was planning to marry had taken her to the marriage registrar to cancel their wedding application.

The police arrived at the spot, ‘rescued’ the woman, and arrested eight people. Those booked included advocate Akbar Suleiman Selot, 43, Adam Musa Ravada, 51, Haroon Musa Ravada, 50, Rasik Alimahmad Jinda, 58, Razak Aanmahmad Ravada, 51, Abdul Kadeer Ravada, 35, Hawa Razak Ravada, 42, and Shabana Irfan Ravada, 39.