Gujarat cops rescue woman, arrest 8 as family tries to stop interfaith marriage

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A Gujarat family’s attempt to prevent a woman from marrying a man of another faith led to a police case in Porbandar, with eight people, including her relatives and their lawyer, arrested for obstructing officials at the Collectorate.
The incident occurred at the Porbandar Collectorate on Thursday. The police were alerted after Dheeraj Nanji Parmar called the police helpline, alleging that the parents and relatives of the woman he was planning to marry had taken her to the marriage registrar to cancel their wedding application.
The police arrived at the spot, ‘rescued’ the woman, and arrested eight people. Those booked included advocate Akbar Suleiman Selot, 43, Adam Musa Ravada, 51, Haroon Musa Ravada, 50, Rasik Alimahmad Jinda, 58, Razak Aanmahmad Ravada, 51, Abdul Kadeer Ravada, 35, Hawa Razak Ravada, 42, and Shabana Irfan Ravada, 39.
They were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges related to obstruction of public servants in discharge of their duty, using criminal force on a public servant, unlawful assembly, rioting, etc.
“The couple had submitted an application to get married, but there is a waiting period in interfaith marriages. During this time, the woman was living with her family. On August 13, they forcefully took her to the marriage registrar to get the application cancelled. She informed the man, who then reached the Collectorate and called the police,” Police Inspector S G Solanki of Kamlabaug police station told The Indian Express.
Solanki said that the man is a labourer and the woman’s family did not want her to get married to him. They had met when she visited her maternal aunt’s house. The police, with her consent, have sent her to the Sakhi One Stop Centre in the state’s care.
Further investigation is underway.
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