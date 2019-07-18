Gujarat: Cops ‘assault’ Dalit youth for demanding accident report

A 28-year-old Dalit man from Una in Gir Somnath was allegedly assaulted by two policemen at the Una police station on July 14, when he approached them to get the copy of an accident report. The victim, Ramesh Makwana, is admitted to Junagadh Civil Hospital and an FIR was filed against constables Ajaysinh and Jairajsinh.

According to Makwana, a daily wage labourer from Paldi village in Una, he went to Una police station on July 14 to get a copy of the accident report in which his elder brother Dilip Makwana (42) was involved.

“My elder brother Dilip met with an accident on June 10, 2019, while he was on his way to home near Delwada village of Una. He was admitted in a hospital with serious injuries on his face, legs and hands. My brother had an insurance policy and to claim the amount, we needed the accident report from police. I filed the report in Una police station on July 9 and for the past four days, I have been visiting the police station to get a copy of the report,” said Makwana in his complaint.

“On Sunday around 4.30pm, I went to the PS and requested for a copy of the report but was denied. I told them that as a daily wage labourer, it was not possible for me to spend money on petrol and visit the police station every day. On this, constables Ajaysinh and Jairajsinh hurled casteist abuses at me and started assaulting me. They then took me to a room, tied my hands and beat me up with sticks and belts. They kept beating me till 8pm when I nearly fell unconscious. Then they took me to civil hospital in Una. I informed the doctors that I was tortured by policemen but they didn’t do anything. I was brought back to the police station on Sunday night and kept in custody till Monday afternoon,” said Makwana.

“The victim has no criminal history and he was assaulted without any provocation by the two constables. He has torture marks all over his body,” said Amrita Akhiya, an advocate and civil rights activist.

A case has been lodged against the two constables under Indian Penal Code sections 323 and 114 for assault and abettor present when crime is committed, and sections 3 and 5 of the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act.

Rahul Tripathi, Superintend-ent of Police, Gir Somnath, said, “The allegations made by the man are being probed and if found true, disciplinary action will be taken against the accused policemen.”