scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

Gujarat Cops: 18 held, Rs 1.6 lakh recovered in gambling raids in Ahmedabad

According to police, the raid was conducted at a public garden adjacent to Dariya Khan Tomb in Shahibaug area of the city and Jehangir Vakil Mills Chhali area in Madhavpura on Saturday night.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 8, 2021 1:31:43 am
Police said 18 persons were booked under the Public Gambling Act in three FIRs registered at Madhavpura police station.

The state monitoring cell of Gujarat Police raided various gambling dens in Ahmedabad late Saturday and arrested at least 18 persons in this connection, along with recovering Rs 1.16 lakh in cash.

According to police, the raid was conducted at a public garden adjacent to Dariya Khan Tomb in Shahibaug area of the city and Jehangir Vakil Mills Chhali area in Madhavpura on Saturday night.

Police said 18 persons were booked under the Public Gambling Act in three FIRs registered at Madhavpura police station.

Click here for more

“Based on specific input, we conducted raids and arrested 11 persons from Dariya Khan Tomb garden and seven from Jehangir Vakil Mills area. They were playing ‘worli matka’ gambling. We have seized Rs 1.16 lakh and 14 cell phones. The accused have told us that the kingpin of this racket is one Dawood Ibrahim Miyana, who is currently absconding,” said an official of the Gandhinagar-based state monitoring cell.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 07: Latest News

Advertisement