Gujarat Cops: 18 held, Rs 1.6 lakh recovered in gambling raids in Ahmedabad

The state monitoring cell of Gujarat Police raided various gambling dens in Ahmedabad late Saturday and arrested at least 18 persons in this connection, along with recovering Rs 1.16 lakh in cash.

According to police, the raid was conducted at a public garden adjacent to Dariya Khan Tomb in Shahibaug area of the city and Jehangir Vakil Mills Chhali area in Madhavpura on Saturday night.

Police said 18 persons were booked under the Public Gambling Act in three FIRs registered at Madhavpura police station.

“Based on specific input, we conducted raids and arrested 11 persons from Dariya Khan Tomb garden and seven from Jehangir Vakil Mills area. They were playing ‘worli matka’ gambling. We have seized Rs 1.16 lakh and 14 cell phones. The accused have told us that the kingpin of this racket is one Dawood Ibrahim Miyana, who is currently absconding,” said an official of the Gandhinagar-based state monitoring cell.