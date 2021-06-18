Gujarat: Cop, son booked for ‘duping’ Bhavnagar man of Rs 30 lakh

Police have booked all three accused under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust and 506 for criminal intimidation. (Representative Image)

A police inspector (PI) posted with Bhavnagar Police and his son have been booked in a case fraud wherein the accused allegedly took Rs 30 lakh from a Bhavnagar resident for a partnership in a petrol pump.

According to police, an FIR has been lodged at Anandnagar Police station in Ahmedabad against Digvijaysinh Zala, PI with Bhavnagar police, his son Pratikrajsinh Zala, both residents of Bopal and another person Uttam Sheth, a resident of Shantigram in Ahmedabad.

According to police, the three accused forced Bhavnagar-based Suresh Chauhan (40), a businessman in fuel wholesale trading to pay Rs 30 lakh cash in advance for a 33% partnership in an upcoming petrol pump.

“I am acquainted with Uttam Sheth and through him, I got to know PI Digvijaysinh Zala. Three years ago in 2018, Digvijaysinh, his son Pratikraj and Uttam met me in a coffee shop in Anandnagar and said that Pratik has applied for license for a Essar company petrol pump in Veraval of Gir Somnath. They then offered me 33 per cent partnership for my investment of Rs 30 lakh and after some days, I gave them the cash. However no contract was made despite my reminders. They told me that the application for petrol pump has not been approved yet,” said Chauhan in his complaint.

“In 2019, I found out that Pratikraj has started a petrol pump named ‘Rannchhod’ pump in Veraval without making me a partner…When I demanded my money back … I was given a cheque of Rs 30 lakh by Digvijaysinh. When I attempted to transfer funds the cheque bounced. Later, I was given threats by Digvijaysinh,” Chauhan added.

Police have booked all three accused under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust and 506 for criminal intimidation.