Gujarat: Cop held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Valsad

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) held an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police at Valsad for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe in exchange of not booking a person under prevention of anti social activities (PASA) act.

PASA is a stringent act in Gujarat applied to accused persons booked in over three FIRs of similar kind of offence.

According to ACB officials, the accused Satish Somvanshi, ASI (Grade 3) at Valsad Rural Police Station was detained in a trap at Simada Naka area of Valsad on Thursday night.

“In this case, the accused cop had threatened and demanded initially Rs 1 lakh bribe from the complainant in exchange of not booking him under PASA act. Finally the amount was settled to Rs 50,000 after due negotiation by another private person Ram Singh Patil on behalf of accused policeman. The complainant then approached the ACB and On Thursday nights, a trap was set and the ASI was caught red handed accepting the bribe amount along with his accomplice Ram Singh Patil. Both of them have been booked under prevention of corruption act,” said a senior official of Gujarat ACB.