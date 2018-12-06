Gujarat: Cop held for Rs 3 lakh ‘bribe’

The anti-corruption bureau on Wednesday arrested a police sub-inspector of Kalyanpur police station in Devbhoomi Dwarka district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

According to police, the accused, Shailendrasinh Bhadoriya, had demanded the bribe for acting on an application of the complainant filed with his police station a few days ago.

“The state had allotted an agricultural land to the complainant’s father. But someone encroached on it. When they tried to fence the remaining part of the land, the encroachers prevented him. So, they gave an application to Kalyanpur police station. But Bhadoriya asked for Rs 3 lakh to act on the complaint. Instead of paying him, the applicant filed a complaint with the ACB,” Himanshu Doshi, assistant director of Rajkot ACB said.