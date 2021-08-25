Gujarat: Cop held for ‘assaulting’ kin

A police constable, along with his father, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his brother-in-law and his family in Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad on August 23.

According to police, Priyank Mishra, constable with I division Traffic Police Station and his father Bhavesh Mishra had allegedly brought 10-15 men in the house of his brother-in-law Pravin Pathak in Sabarmati of Ahmedabad on Monday, allegedly to assault Pathak and his father Harshit Pathak. According to police, the accused had arrived at their brother-in-law’s house in Sabarmati after his sister Hemangi Pathak had informed them that Pravin had beaten their daughter.

“My wife has been threatening me for the past many years that her brother works in the police. On Monday, I slapped my 12 year old daughter slightly over some issue due to which Hemangi called up her brother and told him that I had grievously hurt my daughter. Hemangi asked her brother to come to my house and in some time, around 15 men entered my house. My brother-in-law Priyank and my father in law started assaulting me and also hit my father, who then informed the police control room,” said the Pravin in his complaint.