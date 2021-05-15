Gujarat: Coop members urged to sell fertilisers at old rates

In Gujarat, farmers had threatened to launch an agitation next week, after prices of important fertilisers rose by 58 per cent this year. (File)

Under pressure from farmers, the Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd, popularly known as GUJCOMASOL, has requested members of its cooperative network to sell fertilisers for the Kharif season 2021 at “old rates” till further orders.

“I have written a letter to the district and taluka level cooperatives asking them not to enforce the new rates for DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) and sell at the old rates. We have about 9,000 metric tonne of old stocks of DAP. We have asked them to be sold at old rates as of now,” said Dileep Sanghani, chairman of GUJCOMASOL and a veteran BJP leader.

DAP is a key fertiliser used by farmers during sowing. In his letter written on May 13, Sanghani stated that “till the next 24 hours or till further notice, the phosphatic fertilisers should not be sold at the new rates”.

GUJCOMASOL is primarily engaged in distribution of all kinds of fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and oil seeds through its three-tier distribution channel, with sales unions at district and taluka level, and primary agricultural cooperative societies at village level. It is the main distributor of IFFCO, KRIBHCO, GNFC, GSFC, HINDALCO, among others.

“For the past 15 days, I have been talking to the Centre to increase the subsidy on fertilisers so that the farmers can purchase the same at old rates. The government is expected to decide on the subsidy in a couple of days,” Sanghani told The Indian Express. The subsidy paid by Centre on DAP was Rs 10,231 per tonne in 2020.

Though the BJP leader did not reveal the quantum of new stocks sent to villages to be sold, he said, “We have already sent new stocks for sale. We did not want to run out of stocks once government takes a decision on the subsidy.” Sanghani said the prices of fertilisers for 2021 Kharif season will totally depend on how much subsidy the government will increase.

The Indian Express has already reported that a 50-kilogram bag of DAP that was priced at Rs 1,200, now costs Rs 1,900 and the prices of some other fertilisers like NPK has shot up by 53 per cent. The rise in fertiliser prices along with the rising prices of diesel was having a big impact on the input cost, said farmers.