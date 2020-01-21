Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime case: Accused in police custody till Jan 27

The seven are alleged to have been involved in operating an organised crime syndicate for extortion from businessmen while facing charges of loot, murder, attempt to murder with their network spanning across several states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image) The seven are alleged to have been involved in operating an organised crime syndicate for extortion from businessmen while facing charges of loot, murder, attempt to murder with their network spanning across several states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Monday remanded the key accused in the first case under the provisions of the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) to police custody for a week till January 27, even as the Ahmedabad Crime Branch had sought 30 days of remand for the accused.

Gangster Vijay alias Arvind Jain alias Prashant alias Akash Sharma alias Vishal Rameshwarpuri Goswami, his brother Ajay alias Ashutosh alias Abhay Rameshwarpuri Goswami, Rinku alias Raj alias Rajvir Bhagwangiri Goswami, Jaipuri alias Jayprakash alias Jay Ravindrapuri Goswami, Bijendra alias Lala alias Dhiraj Rameshwarpuri Goswami, Suraj Pritampuri Goswami and Anurag alias Tiger Surendrapuri Goswami have been slapped with charges under GCTOC Act, IPC and Prisons Act.

Of the seven, Vishal, Ajay and Rinku are lodged in Sabarmati Central jail while the others were out on bail at the time of their arrest. The four, arrested on January 14 at around 4.30 pm, were remanded to police custody till January 24.

The crime branch on Sunday took Vishal, Ajay and Rinku, who were in judicial custody since May 2015, to their custody. The crime branch had sought their custody for 30 days to investigate how many more were involved in the extortion racket and how the accused, who were in jail, came in possession of three mobile phones seized from the barracks.

The seven are alleged to have been involved in operating an organised crime syndicate for extortion from businessmen while facing charges of loot, murder, attempt to murder with their network spanning across several states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to the DCB police application, seeking the three accused persons’ remand.

