Gujarat recruitment exam leak case FIR: WhatsApp message gave away the plot

The breakthrough that the police got in their investigation of Sunday’s recruitment examination paper leak that finally led to the arrest of four persons was a message from one of the candidates to a sub-inspector, seeking confirmation about the authenticity of the leaked paper.

According to the police, Rupal Sharma, one of the four arrested, was a candidate for the examination. When she received the answers of 150 questions, she forwarded it to Bharat Borana, a wireless police sub-inspector who is part of the Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board. Rupal, a caretaker of Shri Ram Hostel in Gandhinagar, is learnt to have sent Borana a screenshot of a note containing answers of the questions in order to confirm whether it was genuine or fake.

“It was done out of innocence as she wanted to be sure that she was not being duped,” a police source told The Indian Express.

In turn, Borana forwarded it to the board’s chairman, Vikas Sahay, who had set the paper. He sensed the leak and immediately called a meeting and decided to cancel the examination.

“Bharat Borana informed Rupal that he is not aware of the questions and therefore he was unable to say anything. He immediately informed Sahay regarding the said developments telephonically. Perusal of the answers which were handwritten in the WhatsApp message by Sahay revealed that the answers are for some of the questions in the paper scheduled later in the day. As these developments were before the scheduled time for opening of the sealed boxes for question papers at various centres, with an intention to ensure integrity of examination Sahay immediately called the meeting of the (recruitment) board and decided to cancel the written examination,” the FIR filed by Superintendent of Police (CID-Crime) Virendra Singh Yadav stated.

According to the police, Rupal comes from police background and hence she knew Borana. Sources said that she kept beating around the bush when police questioned her about how she got those answers. She said that some people had come in a car. Therefore, she was brought to Gandhinagar police control room where she was being shown the CCTV footage of possible suspects.

At that time, Sub-Inspector, P V Patel, another accused in the case, arrived at the control room. According to a police source, “Seeing him, Rupal reacted in a very unusual way. She clutched the arms of an officer who was questioning her. But she didn’t utter a word. When we checked the CCTV footage of our own control room to find out who all visited, we found Patel suspicious. Later, both of them admitted that they knew each other.”

Sources said that all four arrested — BJP workers Manhar Patel and Mukesh Chaudhary, Sub-Inspector P V Patel and Rupal Sharma — knew each other. They said that at Rupal’s hostel they had met on Sunday morning, hours before the exam and shared the questions and answers. They said that Mukesh Chaudhary and Sub-Inspector Patel knew each other for long, and both allegedly wanted their relatives to pass the written examination.